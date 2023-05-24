Tea
Buy Now

Cody High School senior Jayde Cobourn (center) is congratulated by Eastside Elementary school students during the senior tea on Tuesday, May 16.

 Morgan Phillips

Dozens of Park County students will accept their high school diplomas this weekend – a chance to not only look forward, but to look back with gratitude for the last four years of their high school careers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.