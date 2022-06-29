The Park County Republican Party is putting on its annual Freedom Celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wyoming Veterans Park, featuring the traditional flyover, participation from elected officials and words from a former state legislator as the guest speaker.
Organizer Carol Armstrong said it is a nonpartisan celebration of the nation’s independence and freedom.
Marti Halverson, of Star Valley, will deliver the main speech. She served in the Wyoming House of Representatives for six years, and represented Wyoming on the Republican National Committee for eight years. Currently she is president of Wyoming Right to Life.
County GOP chair Martin Kimmet will emcee the event, which will also include an invocation and benediction by Pastor Mike Walsh, of Powell, and presentation of colors by American Legion Post 32 in Greybull. Lisa Sheets will sing the national anthem and “God Bless America.”
As is tradition, two T-34s, planes which began production in 1953, will be flown over the event as a flying salute. The U.S. Navy used the T-34B as a trainer until the 1970s, when some were armed with .50-caliber machine guns and used a tactical ground support aircraft during the Vietnam War in areas where larger, faster jet aircraft were unable to maneuver.
The planes will be flown by Bo Ewald and Drew Daniels of Red Lodge. Daniels is a Delta Airlines pilot.
(1) comment
Hardly what I would call 'nonpartisan' when your lead speaker is president of Wyoming Right to Life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.