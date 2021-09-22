The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has lifted the fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Park County. At this time, fire bans continue in the other counties within the Big Horn Basin.
Game and Fish implemented the fire ban in August to coincide with a county-wide fire ban in an effort to protect resources and property.
Conditions are still very dry and sportspersons are urged to use extreme caution when using campfires and grills. To view statewide fire ban information, visit wgfd.wyo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.