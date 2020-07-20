A national coin shortage has reached the Big Horn Basin.
Pinnacle Bank is offering a special promotion where anyone, even people who don’t have an account with the bank, can bring their change to the bank to be exchanged for bills. Those who do may enter a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card.
The coronavirus pandemic is the culprit for the dearth of coinage in tills across the nation. The Federal Reserve says the pandemic has cut the amount of physical cash being spent, and that’s prevented change from reaching gas stations, bars and grocery stores throughout the country.
It’s become a serious enough problem the federal government has organized a task force to recommend how to improve the circulation of quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies.
The task force is made up of representatives from the Fed, U.S. Mint, armored carriers, various U.S. banking associations, the retail industry, and coin aggregators like CoinStar.
The group’s first recommendations should come out near the end of July, including if the task force should continue to exist.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Mint said though production of coins did slow in April and May, the Mint was still able to fulfill all the orders by dipping into its coin reserves.
No mints that creates circulation coins like quarters and dimes shut down, but staffing was reduced. A New York facility did close down briefly in April out of caution, but that facility only produces commemorative coins
Locally, Tristi Oberheu, an assistant vice president at Pinnacle, said people have been supporting the bank’s efforts to bring in more coins with enthusiasm.
“It’s a fun thing,” she said. “Everybody comes and we take guesses about how much is there.”
Oberheu said people have come in with as little as $5 in coins to as much as $500.
“Five-gallon buckets, the jugs for water dispensers, tiny little piggy banks,” have all come through the bank’s doors. They even have a wagon to help people bring heavy loads of coins.
Right now, Pinnacle is not charging nonmembers to get their coins sorted and exchanged for bills. That will last until the end of July, as will the opportunity to enter the gift-card drawing.
