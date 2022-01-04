Cody Police on Tuesday announced "partial human remains" were found behind a residence on the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard South, on a hillside above Sulfur Creek. The area is located directly east of BLM land and the Paul Stock Nature Trails north of downtown Cody.
In a release, police reported landscapers working behind the residence discovered the remains and reported them to authorities, who reported to the scene at 10:08 a.m. Monday. In the release, officer John Harris said there are no indications any criminal acts took place. The identity of the remains has not yet been determined.
Cody Police Lt. Jason Stafford said there were remains from multiple body parts including the skull found.
Park County Search and Rescue staff were called out to the scene at 2:40 p.m. Monday, and provided assistance with a cadaver canine. The cadaver canine helped find additional human remains near the bottom of Sulphur Creek. According to Park County Sheriff's Office records, their work was completed by 4:30 p.m. No authorities remained on the scene by 5:30 p.m.
Charla Baugher, an executive assistant with the Sheriff's Office, said her department only assisted with the investigation and Cody Police is leading the effort.
Harris said the investigation is still ongoing. Additional information will be made available after a complete forensic examination of the remains is performed.
