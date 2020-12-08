There are more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Park County then ever before.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said on a social media post Monday night 15 people are hospitalized in the county’s two hospitals for the virus.
With a new patient admitted Monday, Billin said Powell Valley Healthcare had no more ICU beds available. Cody Regional Health has three open.
The Wyoming Department of Health also announced Monday a seventh death of a county resident with COVID-19. An older adult man died last month. He was hospitalized – it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
The county has 198 active confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning, according to WDH. There have been 1,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Park County since the pandemic began, with 1,180 having recovered.
(1) comment
"Least Transmissive and Deadly Pandemic Ever" should be the headline. Out of Park County's 30,000-ish population, only 4.5% are positive and a miniscule 0.023% mortality rate.
