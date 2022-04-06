The 2019 Cody Rotary Show, the 68th anniversary of what had become a traditional night of jokes and performances by many community business leaders, looks to have been the last.
After the 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to concerns about the Covid pandemic, last summer Rotary leaders made the difficult decision to end the tradition.
Instead, the group is now trying to start a new city tradition they hope will only grow: a day of service.
“I just thought the show was a hoot, more so in the old days” longtime Rotarian Kurt Hopkin said. “It was always good, people really appreciated it. We used to fill that auditorium to brimming full.”
But he said with club membership shrinking it’s been harder to put the show together.
“So this is something we can do to improve our community,” Hopkin said of the new program. “It’s a good thing. ”
The day will be in June and Rotarians are working to put together enough projects for a full morning of work for volunteers.
To get it going, Rotary President James Klessens said they’ll be reaching out to other service organizations in town to partner with them on the day. The hope is that, eventually, it may grow to be a bigger event, a month instead of a day, where many residents take part in cleaning up their city.
“We said let’s take this on, let’s see what we can do to help community spirit shine and be ready for the big peak of the summer,” Klessens said. “And so we’ve created this thing we call Cody Cares. And Cody Cares is all about our expression of how we feel about our community.”
Rotarian Brian Walker, a relatively new Cody resident who owns a local business with his wife, said he’s thrilled to be able to show his love for his new home town.
“We all love the town,” he said. “We take that pride in ownership. I’ve lived all over, traveling, gotten to see a lot of places. Cody is that place that really feels like home. It’s pride in ownership.”
Rotary Show
Rotarian Ken Markert, who along with Hopkin and Walker are leading committees for Cody Cares, said the drop in membership to the club led to burnout from those still trying to put it together.
“Skipping two years gave us a chance to think about what would be more effective as a fundraiser and not kill us like the show did,” he said.
The show, which at one point he said was more of a minstrel show, poked fun at the leading figures of the community. Bank presidents were roasted and played parts as Rotarians.
Klessens recalled being poked at soon after arriving in town. Sen. Al Simpson was a frequent actor.
“The rotary show has always been viewed very positively,” Klessens said. “But we could see the day come on where that probably could not happen. And I’m going to tell you it was a sad, sad day when our Rotary board made the decision to not hold that show.”
Cody Cares
The day of service will serve the same fundraising role as the show did for decades.
Hopkin said most of the businesses donating to the show in the last 10 years knew they were donating money to Rotary projects such as Happy Feet, which provides free shoes to local students in need during the winter and to providing dictionaries for third graders.
Rotary helped fund the all-inclusive playground at Mentock Park and has assisted with projects at other parks as well.
“One of the main functions of the event is to raise money for the other projects Rotary does,” he said.
So Markert has been reaching out to the businesses who supported the Rotary Show to help with Cody Cares.
Hopkin, meanwhile, is focused on where to direct the efforts of the volunteers who show up. He’s meeting with city departments to determine what volunteers can do to beautify the city, such as clean the public statues and possibly clean up and repair equipment at parks. It builds on a project Rotarians have done for years: planting flowers in the pots downtown.
“We want to work with groups to show a little appreciation to the city by doing things city can’t get to every year,” he said.
Walker is working on gathering together the other groups and individuals who they hope will assist Rotary with the June 17 cleanup.
“We want this to be an entire community thing,” he said. “We want to see everybody with a Cody Cares shirt on. Folks who don’t have an opportunity to participate, will see projects done by Rotary and others and want to help next year.”
The shirts, which will sport the new logo and the names of top business sponsors, Walker hopes will become as popular to collect as 5K shirts for runners.
“We really want to get the message out to anybody and everybody who could help during the Cody Cares event,” he said. “Folks who were involved in the Rotary show, as well as school, church, civic organizations, families, individuals who see the benefit of the event itself.
“Anybody who wants to participate, love to have them involved.”
