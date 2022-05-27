Maj. Jeffrey “Logan” Dannemiller grew up in Cody, went into the Wyoming National Guard during college in Laramie and graduated Ranger school April 29, 2011, the day members of the U.S. Navy Seals killed Sept. 11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden.
He’s been deployed seven times to Afghanistan and spent nearly six years in and out of Ranger regiments.
Recently he added yet another honor, as he and fellow Ranger 1st Lt. Daniel Frasch competed in and finished the grueling Best Ranger Competition in April as the 3rd Infantry Division’s team.
“This competition is important,” Dannemiller said. “Because no matter what the rest of the army is doing and what’s going on, it shows that the United States Army can bring its best together, even if it is for only a week or weekend, to really compete and show off the capacity of the United States Army.”
The Best Ranger Competition 2022 was the 38th annual celebration of this competition, which hosts the best U.S. Army Rangers in two-person teams facing off against one another. The event took place April 8-11 at Fort Benning, Ga.
While Dannemiller and Frasch did not win the overall event, they were among the final 16 teams to even finish, and they won the Richard A. Leandro Award for placing first in the night orienteering event. The grueling 60-hour event tested each team’s physical, mental, technical and tactical skills. Weapons firing, extended foot marches, land navigation courses and Ranger-specific tasks were among the events.
Dannemiller said the point is for the Rangers to show they can accomplish tasks that Rangers have used previously in wartime.
“Best Ranger is a pretty grueling three-day competition amongst the best of the best,” said Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. “What was unique about our team is they were a pick-up team. Unlike most teams where you are on special duty for several months to prepare, Team Three trained together in their spare time. They did their full time jobs – as a company executive officer and a Division Chief of Operations – up until the week before the competition.
“They would get together before and after work to make themselves ready. So knowing all that and to see them make the first cut, make the second cut, and place 15th amongst people who have been treating their preparation like a full-time job is really special. We are extremely proud of them, and their performance is indicative of what 3rd Infantry Division is known for -- ‘Not fancy, Just tough.’”
Dannemiller joined the Wyoming National Guard right out of high school and worked as a medic while also attending the University of Wyoming.
“I never thought I would be an infantryman – I had joined as a medic, a flight medic in the guard,” he said. “Not until my senior year of college. Some of the instructors that we had at the University of Wyoming ROTC changed my mind to go infantry and really go in and go serve in the Ranger Regiment as well.”
The Ranger Regiment was continually deployed in Afghanistan for 21 years, and Dannemiller said he served stints as a junior officer and later as a Ranger company commander.
In late February, while other Best Ranger teams were preparing, the secretary of defense ordered approximately 3,800 soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID to deploy to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces.
His and Frasch’s unit was actually put on high alert, but officers determined it was still worth having a team participate in the competition.
Since the two weren’t initially slated to participate, they had little time to prepare for what Dannemiller described as a physical, continuous competition.
“There’s no stopping for food. There’s no stopping for rest,” he said. “You have to take all of that into consideration as you’re moving from one event to the next.”
It started with a long series of workouts.
“You have a certain amount of push-ups and burpees and events that you do,” he said. “That gets you tired, and everything is also an unknown distance. So when you take off on a run, you don’t know how far you’re running. You’ll hit the water, and you don’t know how long you’re swimming.”
It’s all tied to the storied Rangers history. Dannemiller said climbing ropes harkens back to climbing the cliffs of Pont Du Hoc on Normandy during the D-Day landings of World War II.
“The history of it all is really what sets it apart from anything else in the Army,” he said. “It’s the things that we’re asked to do. It’s what’s expected of somebody who’s a Ranger, and being able to do those continuously and back-to-back from one event to the next.”
