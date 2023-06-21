Local company accepted into startup accelerator program
Yerguides.io, a Cody-based digital business serving remote workers, has been selected to participate in Gener8tor’s gBETA startup accelerator program. The program will provide yerguides.io with financial resources, mentorship and networking opportunities, according to co-founder/CEO Marko Ruble.
“We are thrilled to have been chosen to participate in Gener8tor’s gBETA startup accelerator program,” said Ruble. “This is an opportunity for yerguides.io, but it’s also an opportunity to get the word out about great Park County startups and the amazing startup resources available to us through organizations like Forward Cody, the Wyoming Business Council and Impact 307. We are excited to collaborate with Gener8tor and leverage their expertise to accelerate our growth, forge new partnerships and expand our impact within the digital nomad community.”
Yerguides.io provides an online marketplace for freelance peer-to-peer guiding services, catering specifically to a type of traveling remote workers known as digital nomads who seek remote work and travel opportunities, Ruble said. Yerguides.io connects digital nomads with fellow digital nomads, local guides, mentors, travel brands and cultural awareness groups, enabling them to make informed decisions about their next adventure.
Through the gBETA program, yerguides.io will gain access to an extensive network of successful entrepreneurs, industry experts and potential investors, and refine their product offerings, business model and growth strategy, Ruble said. As part of the program, yerguides.io will have the opportunity to showcase their progress and growth at a Demo Day, where they will connect with a curated audience of investors, industry leaders and potential business partners.
Intermountain Health Clinic open
Intermountain Health’s Cody Clinic opened June 12 in its new expanded location, offering increased space for a number of healthcare services.
“Improving the health of the communities we serve is our number one goal, and the new healthcare services in this space help our caregivers deliver on our mission in Cody,” said Jeffrey Zavala, MD, vice president and chief medical officer for the medical group in the Wyoming/Montana region. “We want the people in this community to know that our door is open, and our caregivers are ready to provide them and their families with quality healthcare.”
The new location, located at 424 Yellowstone Ave., offers same-day services with 18 patient rooms; two full-time providers, with room for one more; onsite lab and imaging services; and visiting specialists.
The clinic is part of Intermountain Health, formerly known as SCL Health Medical Group in Wyoming and Montana, and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.
