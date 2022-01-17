Kenneth Stone faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in Park County District Court late Thursday night of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury.
Friday morning Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield and defense attorney Nick Beduhn agreed on a number of conditions that will affect sentencing, which will be held in a couple of months. One of those conditions was allowing Stone to admit to only two prior felonies, which lets him avoid a possible life sentence and instead face 10-50 years, with the chance to reduce his sentence only by good behavior.
“We don’t want to put him in prison for life,” Hatfield said Friday. “Just because we could do something doesn’t mean we want to do. This was also based on the wishes of the victims. They’ll have the opportunity at sentencing in a few months to provide victim impact statements.”
On Sunday, Stone’s wife, Annette Stone, made a “Stone Family Legal Fund” GoFundMe page to support the family’s legal expenses.
“Our hearts pour out to the 4 people in the other car,” she wrote on the page. “But we do not agree that this was a violent crime. This accident was caused by a medical incident.”
Beduhn, Stone’s attorney, argued his client’s actions were a result of an Ambien episode – a rare but documented state of hypnosis, amnesia and hallucinations that can be caused by the sleeping medication.
Annette Stone described the prosecution of her husband as “overzealous” and indicated their intention to appeal the length of his sentence and habitual felon laws in Wyoming. If Stone were not being charged as a habitual offender, he could only receive up to 10 years in prison as a maximum sentence, and could avoid prison time altogether on the minimum side of the charge.
“Choosing to look at his past felonies from the 90s doesn’t make any sense,” she wrote. “There is no pattern or repeated behavior at play. At the same time – the fact that this charge even exists in Wyoming is unconstitutional – it allows the state to punish you for a second time – for a crime that you have already been tried, convicted and served your sentence.”
But Kenneth Stone was sentenced for being a felon in the possession of a firearm in 2018. It was this third felony that was dropped from the sentencing agreement, setting the stage for him to be charged as a lesser habitual offender.
The GoFundMe had raised $2,900 toward its $100,000 goal as of Monday morning.
The attorneys agreed that Stone would be brought into custody immediately at the Park County Detention Center until his sentencing, that his sentence would not be able to be suspended by Judge Bobbi Overfield and that the $250,000 bond he provided would be used to pay for any restitution determined at sentencing, as well as the prosecution’s costs.
“Those two (last) terms were hard and fast, nonnegotiable,” Hatfield said. “The victims were going to get their restitution, and any allowable costs would go back to the taxpayers.”
Hatfield said the victims are content with Stone receiving the minimum 10-year prison sentence, which he said the state will likely push for at sentencing. He said the victims were pleased with how the trial went and are not asking for any restitution at this time, meaning Stone could get back around $225,000 of his bond after the state’s costs are removed.
"My family is glad to have the trial behind us," Aaron Zellner's father David Zellner said on Monday afternoon. "Regardless of the verdict two family's lives were dramatically altered the day of the collision. Something we all have to live with. For Mr. Stone, I carry no anger, only forgiveness."
The jury came to a unanimous decision after roughly 2 1/2 hours. The question was sent to the jurors at roughly 6:20 p.m. and just before 9 p.m. they reconvened for the verdict after most of a week’s worth of testimony from witnesses, experts and Stone himself.
The four and half day trial was just the latest in a long line of court proceedings following an Oct. 6, 2020, wreck that occurred along the North Fork Highway. Stone, driving his Ford Ranger, was seen on video driving in the wrong lane before slamming into driver Aaron Zellner, his girlfriend and two family members in a rented Dodge Charger while on vacation.
Each victim spoke during the trial and said they have some form of life-altering harm from the incident.
Stephanie Zellner, Aaron’s stepmother, was most seriously injured in the accident, breaking her neck, back, sternum, multiple ribs and experienced internal bleeding. She was life-flighted to Billings from the accident scene.
Stone took the stand Thursday afternoon as the final witness and recounted what he remembered of the incident, which he said wasn’t much as his few memories were foggy. He admitted to having had drinks the night before and having also taken his sleeping pill, but said he had little recollection of the events of the day that followed.
Afterward, Hatfield and Beduhn delivered closing statements Thursday night and agreed the incident did happen as described and did result in injuries to Stone and the victims.
What they disagreed about was whether Stone knowingly drove impaired, which resulted in the serious crash.
Hatfield maintained that Stone, having taken the prescription drugs zolpidem (Ambien) and hydrocodone for years, knew that also taking alcohol with them could cause issues, and thus knowingly drove impaired when leaving his cabin around 9 a.m. to go to a 10 a.m. dentist appointment in Cody. Hatfield questioned how Stone could have been having an episode and been “out of it” if he had the presence of mind to remember his dentist appointment and to tell Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Pence he had only two drinks. Stone told the court Thursday he had actually had more than that.
“This crime began when he chose to consume alcohol, take Ambien and hydrocodone with each other and drive,” Hatfield said. “He is responsible for his actions. If his judgment is impaired, he is still liable for what he did.”
Beduhn countered in his closing statement that Stone had no intention of impairing himself and instead suffered an Ambien episode, which led to his unknowingly getting into his car the next morning and driving, leading to the North Fork crash. He questioned the state’s description of the incident as “almost a DUI crash” when he said there was no intent for Stone to be impaired, and said he worried about what would happen if all crashes could become assault if a driver had prescription drugs in his or her system.
“Throughout the course of this case, it’s been an unfortunate and violent accident with victims all around,” Beduhn said. “This was an Ambien-induced episode.”
There was also testimony from Kevin Shanks, an Indianapolis forensics analyst who studied Stone’s blood, and charged the county around $13,000 for his presence in the trial. Shanks said the hydrocodone and zolpidem found in Stone’s system was at normal therapeutic levels. Stone had a prescription for these medications.
Stone’s blood was taken about three hours after the accident. His blood alcohol content was measured at .02%. According to the analyst, alcohol oxidizes at a rate of .01-.025% per hour.
Beduhn mentioned zolpidem can cause types of sleep walking, sometimes referred to as retrograde amnesia. The analyst confirmed this possibility.
Patrolman Pence was briefly called back to the stand and said Stone had admitted to drinking until midnight the previous evening, and that another paramedic agreed the defendant seemed impaired at the scene of the accident.
When Annette Stone took the stand on Wednesday she spoke of her husband’s long-term medical issues, causing the couple to attend “hundreds” of doctor’s appointments since 2015. She said at no point were they told by any medical practitioner her husband was to refrain from taking zolpidem and hydrocodone together or with alcohol and said at no time during the more than six years he was prescribed to Ambien did he have an episode.
On Thursday afternoon Beduhn called Dr. Frank LoVecchio to the witness stand, who has studied around 700 Ambien episodes. LoVecchio, who works as the medical director of clinical research at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University, said that more than 70% of patients don’t know the side effects of the medications they are taking. He said there was no evidence Stone was abusing any of the medication he was taking.
