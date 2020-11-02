With Park County continuing to see new cases of COVID-19 alongside a surge of recoveries, Cody Regional Health is advising people who have tested positive for the virus that there’s no need to get tested again for three months.
“There are very few known cases of reinfection in the world and no confirmed reports to date of a person being reinfected with COVID-19 within three months of initial infection” says Dr. Elise Lowe, Chair of the Viral Management Committee.
The majority of the county residents who have tested positive have done so in the past three months, although lately many of those have recovered, which has caused the active case count to plummet. As of Sunday, Park County Public Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin reported 118 active confirmed and probable cases in the county.
There have been 691 reported probable and confirmed cases of the virus in the county since March, with 570 recoveries.
The county had recorded just over 100 cases of the virus at the end of July.
Lowe said because tests look for viral DNA, fragments of virus can still make the test positive long after the patient is fully recovered and no longer contagious. She said tests should never be used as return-to-work criteria because they may stay positive for months after recovery.
People should not feel uncomfortable going out into public, nor should anyone be required to “re-test” after being COVID positive for at least the 3 month recommended timeframe. People are most infectious right about when symptoms start to develop. After this, the CDC recommends waiting at least 10 days (isolation period is determined by your public health isolation orders) before going back out in the public.
Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms should go to their closest ER or call 9-1-1.
The hospital is also urging residents to take advantage of free COVID testing at vaulthealth.com/covid. The $150 testing fee is waived for all kits shipped to a Wyoming address and all shipping is prepaid. The saliva is collected during a supervised, online telehealth visit with a Vault test supervisor, which requires an internet connection. Results are reported within 48 hours of when your sample arrives at the lab.
As COVID-19 cases rise statewide, Cody Regional Health continues to strongly recommend the use of masks in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart and stress the importance of staying home when ill.
