The Wyoming Department of Health reports there are now 136 lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Park County.
This marks a 58% or 50-case increase in the amount of active cases in the last three days. Since Oct. 7, active cases have increased by 277% in Park County.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said there was a 19% positivity rate among people tested at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds on Oct. 9.
"So clearly, it is advantageous to have as many people as possible tested," he said.
Billin is only recommending that individuals be tested if they have had a significant exposure to an infected individual (but wait 72 hours if you are not symptomatic), or if individuals are at high risk due to age or underlying medical conditions. Those who are testing to travel or to return to work are considered a lower priority at this time.
People who complete a 14-day quarantine do not need a negative test to be released.
New cases statewide have grown steadily since mid-September. There are currently 1,828 active cases in Wyoming.
Gov. Mark Gordon has been utilizing the National Guard for contact tracing, a practice also being seen in Utah, Arizona and Oklahoma; states where case numbers are also on the rise.
The State is also offering free, at-home testing through Vault Health. Vault sends a saliva-based test to your home and test results are processed within 48 hours of the company receiving the test back in the mail.The Wyoming Department of Health will be notified of all positive cases.
The rise in cases has led to a number of changes at Cody Regional Health, the latest of which was to temporarily shut down laboratory services at Cathcart, as the building is being used to accept more patients with respiratory illness.
All Cody Regional Health patients with a doctor’s order will need to receive testing at CRH’s main West Park Hospital campus.
Laboratory hours will still be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
There have been 414 laboratory confirmed and probable cases in Park County with 260 recoveries and two deaths.
Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms should go to the closest ER or call 911.
For further questions about COVID-19 testing call (307) 578-2000, visit codyregionalhealth.org or CDC.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.