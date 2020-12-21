A Powell landowner has filed an appeal in Park County District Court against the Park County commissioners for granting approval to Tri County Telephone Association Inc.
James Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot tall, self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain.
Jolovich is alleging the commissioners failed to take into consideration obstruction of his and his neighbor’s views; diminishing property values; failure to limit tower height in that a broadband communications tower only needs to be about 35 feet tall; nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; failing to perform an adequate environmental review and not considering alternative locations. He is requesting the court to review the Nov. 10 commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
Jolovich is represented by attorney Scott Stinson.
“From day one, there has been no approach by TCT to look at other sites,” Jolovich said.
He said other alternative locations could be considered for the tower with willing property owners.
Richard Wardell, corporate technology officer for TCT, said it is the most adequate location to put the single-probe tower, which he said will meet federal health standards and regulations.
Jolovich is a Billings resident but plans to settle at the rural Powell property south of Lane 16 and about a half mile from the proposed tower, when he retires from his job as an electrical engineer.
“My objection is not the tower being constructed, my objection is the tower being constructed as close as it is to my home,” Jolovich said during the Nov. 10 hearing.
The tower will be located on the property of George Farms, owned by Scott George.
George said the tower will be critical to improving internet connection in the rural neighborhood.
“We need it for us and the public service in that area,” he said.
George said Jolovich “fought tooth and nail” against a Wyoming Department of Transportation road widening project that would have cut down some old trees on his property, and won that battle. Ironically, George said, he suspects it is these same trees that prevent Jolovich from seeing Heart Mountain from the property, aside from a small canopy opening viewpoint from the driveway where the tower will go.
Additionally, Heart Mountain Irrigation District has an easement across the George property, which Park County Planning and Zoning staff member Kim Dillivan said gives it the right to also grant TCT access. Jolovich disputed this claim.
Jolovich said he buried power lines surrounding his property to avoid having electric fields in the periphery. He cited a nearby electrical tower that he said caused three surrounding property owners to get cancer.
“This to me, is destroying everything I’ve worked for on that property,” he said.
