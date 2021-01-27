Two Park County outfitters have been named to a board charged with important decision-making regarding Wyoming’s wildlife and environmental resources.
In mid-January, Wapiti resident Lee Livingston and Meeteetse resident Duaine Hagen were chosen to serve on the new Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, Game and Fish announced. The agency created the board in December and it includes state legislators and officials, landowners, environmental advocates and hunters.
The main purpose of the taskforce is to present recommendations that will be used to support policy decisions on the state’s wildlife resources to G&F, theoretically spreading decision-making input more widely.
“Managing people and wildlife is ever-changing,” Livingston said. “There will be a broad range of expertise, a broad range of input.”
Livingston said one of the first issues the group will likely tackle is the preference point system for resident deer, elk, and antelope tags.
“There’s a call to have the same preference rules as for elk, deer and antelope as non-residents do,” Livingston said.
Hagen said the group will also likely discuss hunting season lengths, access, and providing better quality hunting opportunities in a state already renowned for its blue ribbon environmental resources.
The Taskforce’s meetings will be streamed on Zoom and will be completely open to the public.
“This group of individuals appointed to the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce reflects a collective of perspectives and expertise from citizens and leaders that will be valuable to our work on licensing and public access and other issues identified by the committee,” G&F Commission President Pete Dube said in a press release. “Topics will require ingenuity, research and deep discussions.”
Each of the 18 Taskforce members had to apply to be on the board. According to G&F, the body was formed and members appointed jointly by the governor, speaker of the State House of Representatives, president of the State Senate, Dube, and G&F Director Brian Nesvik. The Taskforce is not an independent advisory board as both Dube and Nesvik will also serve on it as members
Livingston has valuable experience working with outdoor issues as an outfitter, and has served on groups pertaining to elk and delisting the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species Act in the past. He is also Park County Commissioner chairman.
Hagen is also a longtime outfitter and has worked on grizzly bear delisting efforts as well. He has lived and outfitted in a number of different regions throughout the state, experience he said that will give him valuable insight on the board.
“It’s pretty rewarding being on boards like this,” Hagen said. “They thought I have enough knowledge for this, and I hope I do too.”
He has also served on the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association board, of which Livingston is a current member.
Hagen devotes all of his outfitting at this point to the Outdoor Dream Foundation, an organization Livingston also assists with. The program provides outdoor adventure opportunities to less fortunate children and youth who have been diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.
“It’s an amazing thing to be part of that,” Hagen said.
A G&F staff member said the board won’t likely meet in-person until the summer when in-person meetings are deemed safer. She said it is unknown how frequently the board will convene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.