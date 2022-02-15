In the last five years, Cody water department personnel could remember one time where there were two water main breaks in a 24-hour period.
This winter season it’s happened three times, the latest Monday night into Tuesday morning, when lines burst on Birch and 19th streets.
That’s breaks nine and 10 this winter on city treated water lines, said public works director Phillip Bowman.
“That is an extremely high number,” he said. “It’s usually 2-3 per (winter).”
The city maintains one water crew – augmented by personnel from other departments as needed – that was working to fix the Birch Street break first thing in the morning, Bowman said. The crew moved to 19th Street early in the afternoon.
He said they could split into two water crews if needed and helped by other city staff, but usually it’s better to have one larger crew fix each break in turn.
“We’ve had the right conditions to cause these breaks,” Bowman said. “We’ve had really extreme lows followed by a rapid warm up of the temperature.”
That differential causes shifts in the ground, and that movement is transferred to the pipe.
The “Tree Streets” of Willow, Birch and Cedar, and in general the area around the golf course and Livingston School, has seen many of the water line breaks this winter, as well as a raw water line break over the summer.
Bowman said it’s due both to the area having a high amount of 40-50-year-old, cast or ductal iron pipes with inadequate bedding material, as well as a highly clay soil that corrodes the pipes and connections more quickly.
Clay also holds more moisture, which contributes to more “ground heave” when temps change drastically, Bowman said.
“Those are definitely on our higher priority listing for a full replacement,” he said. “That would be an area we’d start looking at, to replace with PVC pipes with better design for bedding.”
Bowman said the city working to acquire funds from the state revolving grant funds for the replacements and said at earliest replacement work could start in 2023, although 2024 would be more likely.
