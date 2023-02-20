Growing up, newly elected Park County Sheriff Darrell Steward knew well what it meant having a family member serving in law enforcement — everything from the missed holidays and the missed birthdays to the feeling of pride in having a police officer for a father.
“It probably wasn’t much different than any other kids other than the fact all the other kids knew who your Dad was,” Steward said as he pointed to a picture hanging in his office, showing his father in uniform.
Despite his roots in a law enforcement family, he took a different path after high school, deciding to work in construction.
His career in law enforcement started in 1987 after being hired as a detention deputy by the Park County Sheriff’s Office. It was a job he held for a year.
“Construction was very cold this time of year,” Steward said, explaining that the weather along with a job offer from the jail sergeant at the time led him to his first job in law enforcement.
“I thought about it a little bit because jail doesn’t sound as glamorous,” he said. “But, I took it, and I was glad I did because you learn a lot about the people in the community and how the court process works.”
A year later, Steward joined the Cody Police Department, where he worked the streets of Cody and was eventually promoted to detective.
“It was very nice to be out there helping people on the street and answering calls,” he said.
During his time at CPD, Steward also joined the Cody Fire Department and became an arson investigator.
In 2003, he went to work for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation as a special agent in Riverton until 2006. While at the DCI, he worked with several entities, including the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and state, county and municipal agencies.
In reflecting on his extensive law enforcement career, Steward said some days, it was hard for the hundreds of cases he worked on not to weigh on him.
“I would go to sleep and then wake up in the middle of the night thinking I needed to do something,” he said. “[But] you learn to separate yourself from the two” — work and life.
He retired from DCI in 2022 to launch his campaign for Park County sheriff. His decision to run was twofold.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with these people [at PCSO] because this is where I started,” he said. “When Scott [Steward] told me he wasn’t going to run again, I was real concerned about the future of the department.”
So, he threw his hat into the ring, and became sheriff on Jan. 3.
“It’s a very intimidating job to come into, but when you see the quality and the caliber of people that work here, it makes it pretty easy,” Steward said.
He added that the wide variety of positions he has held within law enforcement has prepared him for the job.
“I have worked with all the agencies in the Big Horn Basin. I got to know officers, deputies, troopers — I got to know them all, even the prosecutors and defense attorneys,” Steward said. “So, I’ve got a really good network of people to rely on.”
But, even with his experience, Steward said his first 30 days in office have been a bit of an information deluge.
“It’s like they’re feeding me with a firehose right now,” he said. “I’m getting a lot of information.”
More often than not, his days are filled with a multitude of emails, phone calls, text messages and, of course, paperwork.
But, most important to Steward has been taking the time to get to know the people in the department.
“I’ve been talking with ... all the different entities, so I can figure out how to make their jobs easier,” Steward said. “And taking time just getting to know all of them, everyone from the detention staff, kitchen staff, dispatch, patrol, search and rescue, homeland security and all the other entities.”
With his first month behind him and the rest of his term ahead of him, Steward is looking forward to engaging with the community more.
“I’d like to get out of the office more often and start meeting more of the public,” he said.
Alongside strengthening relations with the community, Steward said one of his goals is to help the department get new technologies, such as Mobile Data Terminals for vehicles, body cameras and vehicle cameras.
“Just for their protection,” he explained. “I don’t want to be Big Brother watching over them. It’s for their own safety.”
“In this day and age, it’s kind of an industry standard,” Steward added.
At the end of the day, however, Steward simply wants to do his best to represent the people of Park County.
For more information on Sheriff Steward, visit the PCSO website at parkcountysheriff-wy.gov/.
