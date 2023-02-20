Sheriff
Park County Sheriff Darrell Steward sits at his desk at the Park County Law Enforcement Center. He was sworn in Jan. 3.

 Morgan Phillips

Growing up, newly elected Park County Sheriff Darrell Steward knew well what it meant having a family member serving in law enforcement — everything from the missed holidays and the missed birthdays to the feeling of pride in having a police officer for a father.

