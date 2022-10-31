The Cherished Art Auction may have moved from in-person to online last year, but the heart of the event has not changed, said participating artist Sally Ogletree.
It’s that heart that convinced Ogletree to get involved in the fundraiser for local nonprofit Children’s Resource Center over a decade ago, and it keeps her coming back year after year.
“I’ve always had a passion for everything to do with kids, and the CRC is just an amazing organization,” Ogletree said. “It is unbelievable what they do and what a resource they are to the community, and I want to do what I can to help.”
The Cherished Art Auction, launching online at swensonauctions.com Nov. 1, is the primary fundraiser for the Children’s Resource Center, auction coordinator Jamie Parsons said. The center uses funds raised during the auction to match state grant funds, Parsons said.
In its inception, the auction was an in-person event, but transitioned to a digital fundraiser in 2021 due to concerns related to the Covid pandemic, Parsons said. That change ended up being a fruitful one for the center, Parsons said.
“The virtual platform allowed us to reach new participants, and was significantly more efficient and provided a huge cost savings to CRC,” Parsons said.
This year’s auction is expected to have between 35 and 40 lots including original artwork and furniture, Parsons said. One of the pieces being sold is a bighorn sheep Ogletree painted on silk.
The silk painting technique is a difficult one, Ogletree said, but also rewarding. After silk is placed on a stretcher board, a design is traced out on the fabric and a material called gutta is applied to outline the drawing and keep paint from flowing where it shouldn’t go. The paints are then applied.
“You can do a nice painting in a day — it’s just the planning that takes a long time,” Ogletree said. “But it’s so fun when it comes together.”
As a longtime participant in the auction, Ogletree says she has enjoyed the chance to experiment and try out new techniques over the years.
“In addition to silk, I do acrylics and oils and pastels, and I like to change it up each year,” Ogletree said. “It’s fun to come up with something different each year. There is always such a great variety of work at the auction, and it’s so much fun to see what my fellow artists have come up with.”
The Children’s Resource Center serves children ages birth through five in Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties, Parsons said. The organization provides developmental screenings, vision and hearing screenings, specialized instruction and education, occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech and language pathology, among other services, Parsons said.
“By donating to CRC, you will ensure that children with developmental delays and disabilities across the Big Horn Basin continue to receive the highest quality early intervention services free of charge,” executive director Mitch Brauchie wrote in a letter about the auction.
The auction is open though Nov. 16 at swensonauctions.com.
