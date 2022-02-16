Jeff Martin, new homeland security program director for Park County, has extensive experience fighting natural disasters in California. It was just one of the many duties he had while serving as a sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Martin moved to Cody in 2020 after working as a law enforcement officer in L.A. for 19 years.
“There is no greater service to the community than preparing and managing emergency resources during a catastrophic event whether natural or man-made,” Martin wrote in his resume. “I spent nearly 20 years serving the citizens of Los Angeles County in a manner that reflected positively on the Department.”
Martin responded to 12 major fires while working in L.A. and was named to the logistics section of LASD Incident Management Team. In this role for a department formed shortly after 9/11, Martin responded to multi-agency incidents and established a department command post to coordinate law enforcement response and link into a unified command system. At times, he was part of efforts to evacuate more than 20,000 homes. He also received an award for providing CPR and coordinating resources for a three-year-old child who nearly drowned but was successfully revived.
Martin said those experiences taught him much and will serve him well in Park County.
“Eye-opening – a lot of work,” he said. “It ties nicely into what this role is.”
Martin will now oversee many of Park County’s emergency response efforts. As homeland security director, he will be responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the activities and emergency operations for the county. He also must make sure the county is prepared for any hazard or emergency, as well as other duties as required.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said there were roughly 28 applicants for the position, with many well-qualified for the role.
“I was surprised, we had some good quality candidates,” he said.
Steward said he narrowed down the field of mostly local candidates to around 10, and then selected Martin and another finalist. A panel made up of six members, including the Big Horn and the Park County Search and Rescue directors, chose Martin as the final selection for the job. Coincidentally, one of the hiring judges – wildland fire instructor Bill Sheridan – worked with Martin on the Thomas Fire in 2017, a month-long incident which at the time was the biggest wildland fire in California history, but now only ranks seventh.
Wildland fires like these will likely only become more prevalent in Park County due to drought and warming weather. A recent Columbia University study found the West is at its lowest precipitation levels since the 1800s with greenhouse gases contributing to this by 42%.
Martin said the new role will put more responsibility in his shoulders when it comes to the coordination of emergency resources, but is looking forward to having the opportunity to focus solely on emergency response type efforts. Some of his other past job duties included jail gang investigations and working as a deputy sheriff at a maximum security detention facility.
“It is definitely something that won’t take me long to be up and running,” Martin said.
Martin will make roughly $26 per hour in his role, Steward said. The former football player at the University of California-Berkeley will replace Jack Tatum, who was terminated from his job this fall after being caught driving a county vehicle while under the influence of alcohol near Casper.
“Jack was doing a great job,” Steward said. “We plan to continue with that.”
When Tatum replaced Martin Knapp who retired from the job in 2019, a part-time role in homeland security department was also not replaced. Steward said this job may need to be filled again some time in the future.
The Park County commissioners voted unanimously to nominate Martin to the director position on Tuesday. Final approval for Martin will come from the State of Wyoming’s homeland security division. A significant portion of the Park County Homeland Security budget is funded through federal grants.
