Gov. Mark Gordon has announced effective Jan. 9, all Wyoming restaurants and bars may return to normal operating hours due to a decline in COVID-19 cases around the state.
Updated health orders permit bars and restaurants to resume onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The updated orders also allow gyms to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25.
“Thank you to the people of Wyoming who recognized the strain on their hospitals and health care workers and acted accordingly,” Gordon said in a press release. “I also want to express my gratitude to those businesses that adapted to these temporary measures. These have not been easy times for anyone."
The current orders have been in place since Dec. 9. No changes were made to any of the face mask-related mandates.
In mid-December, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist denied a Park County request to allow establishments to remain open later than 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
Park County had 96 active confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and 14 new cases in the past 24 hours. These numbers continue to show a slow but steady decline of cases in the county, with a 48% decrease in cases since Dec. 14.
Statewide this trend is nearly identical with cases slowly declining since Nov. 30.
On Saturday, Wyoming hospitals were reporting 99 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on November 30.
In Park County there were five COVID-19 hospitalized patients on Saturday night. Park County has had 13 total deaths due to the virus.
The state reported 223 COVID-19 deaths in December, the highest number since the pandemic began in March. Wyoming has also begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, utilizing a phased approach due to limited initial vaccine availability.
