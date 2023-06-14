The Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled that Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah had the authority to order a competency evaluation in the Joseph Underwood case.
The order delayed the preliminary hearing, which would have put the case into District Court’s hands for a trial.
“We conclude the statute expressly grants circuit court jurisdiction to address competency and suspend preliminary hearings in felony cases,” the Supreme Court’s June 8 decision read.
The decision comes nearly nine months after Park County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Skoric brought the issue to the Supreme Court.
He questioned whether circuit court had the jurisdiction to make a competency determination for a defendant charged with a felony.
Underwood faces several charges in Park County including the disposal of a dead body.
Darrah had ordered a second competency evaluation in January, after counsel for Underwood, public defender Timothy Blatt, requested another evaluation be done by examiners of Underwood’s choosing.
Shortly before Blatt made the request, the Wyoming State Hospital had determined Underwood was competent to stand trial, according to previous Enterprise reporting.
Skoric had also asked the Supreme Court to compel Darrah to hold a preliminary hearing.
In its response, the Supreme Court decision said Darrah had scheduled a preliminary hearing in the Underwood case, but during said hearing, Blatt asked for a competency evaluation.
As a rebuttal to Blatt’s request, Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield submitted an unpublished decision letter from a previous Park County District Court case, which “held circuit courts do not have jurisdiction in felony cases to determine competency or to suspend proceedings pending competency evaluations.”
But Darrah ended up suspending Underwood’s preliminary hearing after granting Blatt’s request for an evaluation.
In their decision, the Supreme Court acknowledged that circuit courts have “limited jurisdiction.”
“Their jurisdiction is solely that conferred by a legislature,” the decision said. “Circuit courts have original jurisdiction over misdemeanors. Circuit courts do not have original jurisdiction over felony cases; the district courts do.”
“However, the legislature has conferred jurisdiction to the circuit courts to hold preliminary hearings in felony cases,” the decision continued. “As a result, the preliminary hearing can be delayed.”
And, when a competency evaluation is ordered, the U.S. and Wyoming Constitutions require all proceedings to be suspended until competency is determined, the Supreme Court said.
“Under the express language of [Wyoming statute], competency may be raised prior to the occurrence of the preliminary hearing,” the decision read. “And therefore be addressed by the circuit court.”
Because the legislation refers to “the court” when describing which court can order an evaluation, the Supreme Court wrote that it “further confirms our determination that the authority to order a competency evaluation is not limited to district courts.”
“The legislature specified neither the circuit court nor the district court,” the decision said. “It referred simply to ‘the court.’ ... We found nothing to indicate the legislature intended to limit the authority to a specific ‘court.’”
The Supreme Court wrote that the legislature added amendments to the law to eliminate “the requirement that pleas of insanity be handled exclusively in district court,” its decision said.
“With no limitation on which ‘court’ may address competency, it ensures that a defendant’s ability to consult with and assist counsel at the preliminary hearing ... is secured,” the decision read.
Underwood was charged in Park County last year with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, interference with a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to flee the police in addition to the charge of concealing a dead body. Before the case can go forward, the second competency evaluation has to be received, which had not occurred as of June 13.
