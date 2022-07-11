New condo units are popping up around the downtown Cody area.
In 2018, developer Josh Allison received approval to begin work on 12th Street condos that are now occupied. He also got approval for two two-story condos on Rumsey that are nearly finished. They are off the market now, but had been listed for $995,000 apiece.
They’ve been followed by a complex developed by Erynne and Ryan Selk going up on 12th Street with condos going for more than $800,000.
In all those instances, the projects were located on lightly used pieces of commercial property.
Other condo developments have gone into older buildings as a nationwide trend of returning to downtowns starts to be seen locally.
While it’s not a big amount of new housing and not an affordable housing solution, Cody Mayor Matt Hall said it’s a benefit to the area.
“I think it’s nice for the downtown,” he said. “It’s in areas where nothing was there, areas that didn’t have much of a use anymore.
“It can be for people who don’t want a lawn, it’s walking distance to downtown, nice for professionals. I think it’s positive.”
