The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation needs to make repairs to a stream gauging station on the Shoshone River, and that means temporary changes to the water this spring.
The repairs will make the water cloudier, a measure called turbidity. Higher turbidity in the water can be hazardous for aquatic life and let waterborne pathogens grow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The repairs to the station, located between Cody and the Buffalo Bill Reservoir, should have “minimal effect” on water uses, according to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the agency that posted notice of the turbidity increase. WYDEQ official Eric Hargett said the repairs were minor and were being done intentionally during a time when the river wouldn’t see a lot of use.
“We try to do activities like these during low flow,” he said. “We also try to make sure these activities are done during the safest part of the year.”
The repairs are scheduled to begin in March and the turbidity increase is supposed to last for 10 days. Hargett said because the work was so minor, the Shoshone would return to its usual clarity in a short time.
Stream gauging stations are used to measure a variety of features of a body of water, including flow level and height. The government uses the information to learn about water availability, ensure there is enough water for fish and recreation, and forecast floods, among other purposes. Data from the USGS Wyoming and Montana stations is available online at usgs.gov/centers/water-dashboard/surface?state=mt,wy.
Questions about the turbidity increase should be directed to Hargett at eric.hargett@wyo.gov or by phone at (307) 777-6701. Public comment on the turbidity increase must be made by mail and sent to Eric Hargett, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 W. 17th Street – 4th floor, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and be postmarked on or before 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.