The Mentock Park restroom should soon look a lot nicer.
John Wells, a Cody native, artist and skateboarder, presented a proposal to the Cody Public Arts Committee to paint the entire restroom building, with a mural on the side facing the skateboard park.
“He wants it to have a positive influence on the skateboarding community and encourage taking care of the park,” city council president Diane Ballard said.
It will include elements to represent the experience of the skateboard park. He’s also doing it for free.
“I’m excited and he’s very passionate about it,” council member Emily Swett said. “It’s cool.”
Council members passed the proposal unanimously.
Construction progress
Cody Public Works Director Philip Bowman said two big city projects should be concluding in late September.
Harris Trucking was initially scheduled to finish upgrades and renovations to the water tower on Beacon Hill and the wastewater treatment plant in 2020, but due to issues with acquiring materials, the city allowed the contractor to delay both projects.
New P&Z appointee
Cayde O’Brien, who has worked for Groathouse Construction 20 years in Cody and is a member of Cody Soroptimist and a volunteer with Powell American Legion baseball, was appointed to replace Wade McMillin on the city Planning and Zoning board. The term ends December 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.