The sun had long since set when the last worker left the Greybull Hill last Thursday night. The weather finally cooperated with the massive 450-cubic-yard concrete pour to fill in the hole dug in the side of the hill.
With the pour done and the weather once again throwing plans into flux, crews from S&S Builders have started to shift their work to the opposite side of the street. Motorists should be aware in the coming days of shifting traffic patterns along 17th Street as the orange barrels complete their first migration of 2021.
As always, there are no left turns in the work zone and the speed limit remains 20 miles per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.