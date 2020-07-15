A skier was successfully rescued near the Beartooth Highway on Sunday by Park County Search and Rescue.
The 49-year-old woman from Joliet, Mont., hurt her knee while skiing on the Gardner Headwall, a steep slope that holds snow long into the summer months. She was unable to get out of the basin under her own power as of around 5:09 p.m.
Evacuation required lowering a litter 650 feet down the headwall on a technical rope system.
By 8:30 p.m. rescuers initiated the litter, with the victim loaded on at 10:07 p.m. At 11:45 p.m. she was delivered to a waiting Cody Regional Health ambulance.
“The dangerous terrain made for a very risky rescue operation, but the skill set, training and dedication of all of the teams involved made for swift and safe rescue,” said Park County Sheriff Scott Steward.
The Cody Regional Health Ambulance Wilderness Response Team and Red Lodge Search and Rescue also assisted with the effort.
Red Lodge SAR also performed an evacuation effort for a man on the Hellroaring Plateau near the Wyoming border in Montana on Saturday, but were not able to save him before he passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.