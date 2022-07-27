If you’ve driven by Circle Drive, Carol Armstrong’s front yard has probably caught your attention.
The 88-year-old Republican has her own “sign garden” filled with multiple political signs for those she supports. She also has several available for those who want their own.
“I love my signs,” she said. “I love our country and what our party stands for and we have good candidates to serve us if they get elected. I’m willing to put myself out there because I believe strongly in our freedom.”
Armstrong’s yard is the extreme, but an unusually large number of contested races in the upcoming primary election has led to an increase in political signs dotting yards, fields and fences across the county.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen so many signs,” said Sheriff Scott Steward, who is running for county commissioner. “It’s a great year to be in the sign business.”
Harold Musser, who owns the old post office building on 13th Street agrees and has a variety of signs on the corner.
“Competition is good,” he said. “It shows people are paying attention to the issues.”
Armstrong first put out multiple signs to support President Trump.
“I had hundreds of signs,” she said. “It was fun and I’ve enjoyed meeting people who’ve stopped by.”
And while many expressed their support, she’s also received some negative attention as well.
“I’ve had my house egged and acid poured on the hood of my car when Trump was running,” she said. “I’m sorry for those people that have to express themselves in a negative way but I will continue to stand for what I believe in.”
Steward said sign theft and vandalism goes with the political climate.
“I’m surprised we don’t have more with so many candidates running,” he said.
He said unlike 2020 when a Trump sign in Wapiti kept getting vandalized, they haven’t seen that level of vandalism in the county this time around.
“This year we haven’t received a lot of reports, but I have personally witnessed destruction of signs,” he said.
However, at least some of that has not been vandalism. Steward said wind is often to blame, among other culprits.
“One person thought someone had destroyed their sign, but we found evidence it was cows rubbing on it,” he said.
There’s also been an issue with signs being placed in the state right of way, which is prohibited by Wyoming law and WYDOT policy.
“With right of way, almost every candidate is guilty,” Steward said. “They give signs to people who want to help out and they don’t always put them in the right spots. It always happens.”
In the city there have been several recent reports of sign thefts. Armstrong said she hasn’t noticed any theft of her signs but she also encourages people to stop by her home to by to pick up signs for their own yards. She has several on her front porch and said people from around the area, including Powell, Meeteetse and Clark, have done just that.
“It’s obvious who I support,” she said. “I don’t know how many signs I have, but I know there are several hundred on the porch in bundles.”
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
