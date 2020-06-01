The Cody High School Class of 2020 had an unorthodox graduation ceremony Sunday, as grads received their diplomas from in or on top of cars and were able to celebrate with classmates and family at the rodeo grounds.
The celebration began with a parade through town, starting around 1 p.m. at Yellowstone Regional Airport.
Seniors picked up their diplomas at the high school in drive-thru fashion. Some sat on top of cars to wave to the crowd standing along the route.
It was the first of two events Sunday meant to celebrate the seniors.
“It was actually kind of exciting,” Ariauna Andrews said of the events. “I think it made it more exciting to be unique. I don’t think anything like this will happen again.”
Thanks to several donors, including the Stampede Rodeo Board, senior parents held a separate event after the school graduation inviting seniors to stop at the rodeo grounds to gather for pictures and more ceremonies.
All of this was after a video-taped mock graduation on May 12, which was released Sunday morning.
At that event valedictorian Meg Burkhart and salutatorian Dillon Romero spoke, as well as other figures either in person or via Zoom call.
The outdoor graduation was given special permission by the state, in part due to the ability to keep social distancing with stadium seating.
“It’s not the traditional experience,” grad Parker Goodwin said. “We’ve got the video and everything, but it’s not the same. My family was here though. Some of them rode in the car with me, others took pictures outside, and they all met me here at the stadium.
“It was nice they could be a part of it, with everyone else social distancing.”
Not only were families allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony, but pets as well. Quite a few dogs were brought onto the bleachers to watch the ceremony and, in one case, Rebekkah Pelfrey brought her dog Chewie to participate in the walk with her.
“As far as I know, there was no encouragement or anything about dogs being allowed to come,” she said. “I just brought him with me, and so did a few other people. Everybody did a ton of things for this graduation. All of my procrastination the last few months had to (end) so I could get everything done and enjoy this.”
After the class photo on the bleachers of the Cody Nite Rodeo, the graduates ran, not walked or marched, down the track in front of the bleachers, before lining up to move their tassels.
Danny Deming and Mya Snyder were chosen by students to speak on behalf of the class. Deming compared the event to other graduations, saying the class, while far from having a normal senior year, have at least learned how to adapt and persevere through difficult situations.
“I remember a few months ago, we were worried about parking, about homework, about what we would be doing that weekend,” Deming said. “We ended up not having a traditional experience, but we definitely had a unique one. And this graduation demonstrates we don’t need a traditional one to succeed.”
Mya Snyder prefaced her speech by saying it was originally written to be in front of a camera before the public event was approved, so she asked the audience to bear with her. Snyder spoke about all the of the things that their class had survived, including and especially each other for most of their adolescence.
“As long as you reach the goal you set out for yourselves, you will succeed,” Snyder said.
The event included a boot kick-off competition, a barrel race and a bucking horse. It concluded with the release of balloons, throwing of hats and shooting off fireworks.
