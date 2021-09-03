The Five Mile Creek drainage roughly five miles from Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance will be home to yet another grizzly bear.
After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult female grizzly bear on Aug. 26.
The bear was captured for killing cattle on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment west of Dubois.
