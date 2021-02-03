A dentist office will open their businesses in Cody.
City planning and zoning board members reviewed site plans for the new building Tuesday.
Cameron Critchfield of CC Dental submitted an application for development of a 7,859 square foot, two-story building, to be called Cody Smiles Dental Clinic, that would contain a 4,179-square-foot dentist office on the main floor and a residence on the second floor.
The property is located between the 17th Street hill and 18th Street in the General Business zoning district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.