About halfway through the summer tourist season, the effects of the COVID-19 virus are almost a distant memory for many Cody businesses, jampacked with customers since the beginning of May. If the last few months of summer continue the trend of the first two, this summer has a strong chance to go down as Cody’s busiest of all time.
Last week, it was announced that Park County brought in $175,466.06 in lodging tax revenue collected at lodging establishments throughout May, a roughly $20,000 or 11.8% increase from May 2019.
Lodging tax numbers were up 471% in April from the same month the previous year at $57,971, but there were few tourists here at that time in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The year 2018 was the strongest tourist year locally in the last four years, and May of 2018 still had slightly more lodging tax revenue than this year. But 2021, so far, has $48,219 or 11.8% more revenue year-to-date.
In April, Park County had $369,979 in sales tax revenue, an 18.5% increase from 2020 and a 17.7% from 2019.
The Yellowstone Park numbers are even more vivid.
In June the Park broke its record for that month, seeing 938,845 recreation visits. This was a 17% increase from June 2019 and a 10% increase over the previous record set in 2016.
The east gate beat its own June record as well, with 46,289 visitors.
Yellowstone is on pace to beat the all-time number for yearly visitation, topping the 2016 record by roughly 155,000 visitors at this point.
Despite these rosy numbers, air travel still hasn’t fully recovered at Yellowstone Regional Airport. After an encouraging May that exceeded travelers when compared to the same month in 2019 for the first time since prior to the pandemic, travel slipped again in June, down about 37% from June 2019. Still, 4,835 more flyers passed through the YRA gates in June than in 2020, and car rental fees have continued growing at a record pace.
Aaron Buck, airport director, blamed the June drop on the fact that the United direct flight to Chicago did not start until July this year. In 2019 that flight didn’t start until the last week of June.
