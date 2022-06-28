A 68-year-old man from Buffalo, N.Y.,was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday on while hiking on Francs Peak southwest of Meeteetse, according to Wyoming Game and Fish.
Park County Search and Rescue and the Wilderness Medical Team responded Monday afternoon. According to a Park County Sheriff’s Office release, the backpacker was taken by Huey to a landing zone in the Wood River area, where a Guardian Flight helicopter transported him to Billings.
The investigation is ongoing, and Game and Fish personnel and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were gathering further details Tuesday.
“Based on the initial investigation, this appears to be a surprise encounter between the individual and a grizzly bear,” G&F said in the release. “The man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking at high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range. The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying.”
At 3:07 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible downed aircraft in the Franc’s Peak Area from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. They were receiving a distress signal, according to the sheriff’s office release.
As Park County Search and Rescue was being deployed and in the planning stages more information continued to come in, it was determined that the signal was a Personal Locator Beacon at a high altitude. Due to the location of the signal PSAR Air – 1 and a Guardian Medical helicopter were launched. A UH-1H Huey from Sublette County SAR was also summoned to assist in transporting a PCSAR ground team to the remote location.
A PLB is a beacon characteristically seen in maritime applications and not typically carried by hikers in recent years, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. Most outdoor enthusiasts carry a device which communicates with satellites to triangulate a position to within a few feet.
A PLB transmits on a radio frequency, which is typically associated with downed aircraft Emergency Location Transmitter. The AFRCC monitors ELT activations for the entire United States and reports them to the Sheriff’s Office in whatever jurisdiction they occur. While the signal was initially perceived as a down aircraft it was quickly realized to be a PLB.
“They assisted in translating the coordinates of the PLB, which resulted in a faster rescue,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thankfully the AFRCC was diligent in their efforts to identify this signal even after it was determined to not be aircraft related. PCSAR and the Park County Sheriff’s Office are grateful to all agencies participating in this joint rescue effort as it took each one of them to make this a successful operation.”
Based on the information gathered during the initial investigation, G&F plans no management action at this time but will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and will make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.
“We wish the individual a full and speedy recovery,” said Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Corey Class.
G&F is in the process of investigating a report of another bear encounter that occurred late last week and reportedly resulted in minor human injury. No further details are available for this incident and the joint USFWS/WGFD investigation is ongoing.
No further information about his condition is available.
