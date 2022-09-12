Some of the city’s community development fees are set to increase on Oct. 1 after the city’s community development department determined that certain services in the fee schedule were falling short in revenue.
According to the agenda item summary report, the departmentwas asked to specifically look at their fee schedule and adjust portions where revenue was falling significantly short of the processing costs.
“Some of our fees have not been adjusted for some time,” city planner Todd Stowell said at the Sept. 6 city council meeting.
City council approved the resolution modifying the community development fees at its Sept. 6 meeting.
The fees were not increased by a specific percentage. Rather, each fee was evaluated based on specific factors, which included comparisons to other Wyoming jurisdictions, estimated processing times, an analysis of the equity of the fees and the identification of the services that did not trigger fees, according to the agenda item summary report.
Building permit fees will now be based on the market value of the work. For instance, projects less than $2,000 will go from a minimum building permit fee of $27 to $40, according to the agenda item summary report.
Building permit fees will be slightly reduced for projects that range in value from $2,001 to $84,000, but will increase for projects valued higher than $84,000.
In planning and zoning, site plan reviews and subdivision plat reviews have been broken up into more detailed categories.
“We tried to customize the services,” Stowell said at the meeting.
The site plan review fees for large projects will increase from $250 to $650.
A minor site plan will now cost $300 with a $100 fee if there is an architecture, landscape or parking lot plan review as well.
A preliminary plat review for a minor subdivision with no public improvements will now cost $300, and the final plat review will cost $100, for a total fee of $400.
For minor subdivisions that don’t qualify for the category above, there will be a $650 fee for a preliminary plat review and a $300 fee for the final plat review, for a total fee of $950.
For a major subdivision, one with more than five lots, or for a subdivision with less than five lots but requiring public infrastructure, the fee for a preliminary plat will be $650 plus $30 per lot. The fee for the final plat review will be $1,100 plus $30 per lot.
For a planned unit development, there will be a $4,500 fee for a plan review in addition to subdivision plat review fees.
A conditional use permit will now cost of $350.
With this new fee schedule, there will be a “slight” increase in revenue due to the change in building permit fees, according to the agenda item summary report.
The modification of zoning and subdivision permit fees will increase that portion of revenue 30% to 50%, but will “remain well below total costs,” according to the agenda item summary report.
Stowell told the city council that he sent the proposed changes in the fee schedule to engineering firms around town and received no comments from them regarding the increases.
“We’re really trying to be simpler so contractors can determine the fees for their projects,” Stowell said at the Aug. 23 city council work session.
According to the agenda item summary report, the new fee schedule has been reviewed by members of the community development department and the contractors board, who have determined that the new fee schedule is “equitable” or fair and impartial.
For more information on the changes in community development fees, visit www.codywy.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/5736.
