The 2022 midterm elections are over, but conversations about the reliability of electronic voting equipment are set to continue into 2023 and beyond — this time in Cheyenne.
During the legislative session beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, legislators will have a chance to consider House Bill 47, sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.
In October, Kai Schon, then the state elections director, told the Corporations Committee the state has been requiring the federal certification of voting machines for years, and the bill would simply codify the process into law as another way to ensure the security of public elections and build public trust in the process.
“This doesn’t really establish anything new — it just protects that process by codifying it,” Schon said.
The bill requires proof that an electronic voting system has been certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, meets the voluntary voting system guidelines and complies with certifications of good standing before being utilized in an election.
The draft bill comes amid recent questioning of the accuracy of electronic voting systems throughout the state, and especially in Park County.
On April 5, 2022, more than 50 people packed the Park County commissioners’ meeting room to express their desire for hand-counting of ballots during the August 2022 primary election. The request stemmed from a proposal initiated by the Park County Republican Men’s Club to test the accuracy of voting machines by hand- counting every single ballot cast in the county.
The group was denied the chance to count those ballots during the commissioners’ May 17 meeting, with Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric providing a written opinion that it would be illegal for anyone to hand-count ballots for the 2022 primary and general elections because it would violate state statute and the state Constitution.
Bridget Hill, Wyoming attorney general, provided a similar opinion to the county in November in regards to the hand-counting of ballots from previous elections, saying “there is no statutory authority to allow a recount or audit of ballots in the certified 2020 election.”
The concerns of Park County residents about the accuracy and security of electronic voting machines have been echoed throughout the state, Wyoming Republican Party Executive Director Kathy Russell told the Corporations Committee in October.
“We’re all very aware of the fallibility of electronic tabulation,” Russell said. “It’s great for efficiency, not so great for security. So what can we do? We can add an audit. We can do a spot check, and that’s going to have to require a paper ballot.”
Hans Odde, first deputy clerk for Park County, has spoken of the intensive measures taken to ensure election accuracy and recently told the Cody Enterprise he had “100% confidence” in the 2022 general and primary election results.
Prior to elections, the machines go through an intensive day-long testing process that all Park County citizens are invited to attend, Odde said.
