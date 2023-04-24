Carolyn Aune mug.jpg

“She didn’t do it. I know she didn’t do it. I just know she did not do it,” Moshe Williams said about Carolyn Aune in an April 1, 2021, jail call with his sister, which was presented to jurors on the fourth day of Aune’s murder trial last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.