The Cody Veteran’s Administration Clinic is changing management.
Kristina Miller, spokesperson for the Sheridan VA Health Care System, said management is being taken over by the VA. The clinic has been managed by federal contractor Valor Healthcare since opening its doors in Cody in 2017.
“This clinic is the only one in the Sheridan VA Health Care System that has been operated by a contractor, so once the transition takes place all of our clinics will be managed and staffed by VA teammates,” she said. “We do not have a set date for the transition, but have already been working with our Valor teammates for it to take place by early next year.”
She said the transition will mean changes for veterans who use the clinic, including:
• Staff will be full-time, which she said means veterans will have better access.
• Staff may change, but contracted employees are eligible to apply. VA positions have been posted and the hiring process is underway.
• Physical therapy will be available at the clinic.
Miller said the clinic is also starting a home-based primary care team. HBPC offers comprehensive, interdisciplinary, primary service in the homes of veterans with complex medical, social and behavioral conditions for whom routine clinic-based care is not effective.
Further, the clinic will have a mental health provider and full-time social worker who specifically does mental health counseling. Tele-audiology is also being added to the clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.