In the coming years, it may be all dark on the western front, including for Cody and Wyoming, due to blackouts caused by the balancing act between energy demand and energy generation.
“[Blackouts] are definitely a factor that’s going to start to come into play for all of us in the Western states as energy demands continue to increase and as generation of energy isn’t keeping up with demands,” said city public works director Phillip Bowman.
Bert Pond of Wyoming Municipal Power Agency alerted the Cody City Council to the issue of blackouts at its Sept. 27 work session, telling them “it would be a concern for our area in the future.”
Bowman agreed that it’s an issue the city needs to keep an eye on.
“It’s something that’s on the horizon, but we don’t anticipate it coming to bear next summer or for the next two to four years,” he said.
How blackouts occur
As Bowman explained it, there are three major components of electricity. First is generation of electricity, followed by transmission when power is moved across the electrical grid, and finally distribution when electricity is provided to customers.
It’s a balancing act of where the energy demands are and if power can be shifted across the grid to those locations, he said.
Blackouts can occur when that balancing act isn’t so balanced.
“That’s usually one of the things that leads to rolling blackouts — the grid does not have enough energy on it to move power to those high-demand locations,” Bowman said.
Energy prices can create blackouts as well.
With real time pricing, as energy demands increase in certain parts of the region, the price of energy updates every five minutes.
“Because there’s so much demand there and not enough power available, those real time prices [of energy] go up,” Bowman said. “The price reaches a point where the distributor says, ‘No, it’s not worth that [price], so we’re going to implement rolling blackouts to lower our demand and not pay that type of pricing.’”
Where Cody stands
As a distributor of the electricity it purchases from WMPA, Cody itself can’t control blackouts or implement them. It’s a regional and multi-regional effort by those who are involved in management of the grid, Bowman said.
But as power is shifted from state to state across the grid system, it could eventually affect Cody.
“It could lead to us in Wyoming and specifically Cody seeing those types of blackouts as the grid is rebalanced at the larger regional scale,” Bowman said.
However, a factor in Cody’s favor is that it’s close to generation sources — the various coal-fired plants and hydroelectric facilities located in Wyoming. So, when the demand for energy is up, it’s easier for Cody to access extra energy.
“We are somewhat protected here in Wyoming,” Bowman said. “The generation of energy is close to us as customers, whereas in states like California ... the power is coming from a greater distance as it crosses the grid.”
A solution
One solution to avoid future blackouts is changing the way electricity is metered.
Bowman said he wants the city to create an electric rate structure based on peak and off-peak demand, so that all utility accounts are charged based on peak demand, which is when the electric grid is at the highest level of stress.
As it currently stands in Cody, only large commercial utility accounts are charged for both energy usage and energy demand, with the cost of that energy demand being determined by peak demand.
To shift to a peak and off-peak rate structure, energy demand would have to be measured at both residential and commercial meters. Bowman said that will require the city to reprogram some of their existing meters and replace around 20% of their meters with AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) meters.
It would require a “significant amount of cost upgrade,” said Bowman, adding that an exact cost has yet to be determined.
With a peak and non-peak usage rate structure, customers would pay a higher amount for using electricity during peak times and a lower amount during off-peak times.
The highest peak times during the summer tend to be between noon and 5 p.m. During the winter, peak hours tend to occur during early morning and late at night because of heating use, Bowman said.
“A peak and off-peak rate structure for energy usage is a way to promote to people to use less energy during those typical peak demand hours,” Bowman said.
The impact on utility bills
If a peak and off-peak rate structure were implemented, it could either increase or decrease utility bills, depending on the customer.
“If a customer consciously chooses to use less energy during those peak times and use more energy in the off-peak times, it could result in savings for them,” Bowman said. “On the flip side, if a customer is unable to cut their use during those peak times, they might see an increase because they are making that decision to use energy within those peak demand hours.”
The rate structure could also help the city save money when purchasing electricity from WMPA.
“By lowering that energy usage, it lowers our demand and that is one of the components the city of Cody pays for,” Bowman said. “If that were lowered, that would save the city money.”
The time line
Bowman said when the time comes, he’d like to see the city focus on a peak and off-peak rate structure.
“That’s really the most attainable for us at this point in time,” Bowman said.
The city won’t begin moving towards these strategies until WMPA completes a wholesale electric rate study due to begin in 2022 and 2023.
“The study will help shed light on how impactful a change to peak and off-peak energy usage structures could be and what kind of benefit we could see from pursuing that,” Bowman said.
After WMPA completes its rate study, the city will also do a rate study. So, decisions on what action the city will take won’t be decided until later in 2023 or 2024, he said.
Bowman recognizes it will be a challenge for customers to change their energy usage habits, especially for commercial accounts whose business hours align with peak summer hours.
“But,” he added, “changing our usage patterns could help minimize the risk of blackouts in the future.”
