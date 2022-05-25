April moisture and cool weather have led to a better snowmelt forecast for the Big Horn River Basin.
“Some cool, wet weather has delayed the snowmelt, so we’ll see some later melt,” said Nicole Nielsen, an acting branch chief for water and civil works for Bureau of Reclamation in Wyoming. “We had a good April, it boosted some moisture.”
The Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecasts of the runoff predicted from April through July for the Big Horn River Basin was released last week.
For the Buffalo Bill Reservoir-Shoshone River, April through July inflow to the reservoir is forecast at 600,000 acre-feet, which is 81% of the 30-year average of 739,800 af. In April, the forecast was only 500,000 af. Approximately 24,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 51% of the April average. As of May 1, Buffalo Bill was 58% full.
Buffalo Bill State Park warned that low water levels meant Lake Shore ramp is now launch-at-your-own risk because the situation has made the bottom end of the ramp visible. According to the park release, the only usable ramp on the reservoir is Marquette Day Use Area ramps, where no dock is provided and a rough gravel roadway provides access to these ramps. Limited parking is available.
“We anticipate having enough water for all of our irrigation demands,” Nielsen said. “We’re not anticipating not having enough releases for the fish. We’ll meet our minimum requirements for Game and Fish.
“We had a good April, we’re sitting in a better position than we were.”
Other area forecasts
• Bighorn Lake - Big Horn River: April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecasted to be approximately 899,000 af, which is 73% of the 30-year average of 1,228,400 af. Approximately 113,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 64% of the April average. As of May 1, Bighorn Lake was 79% full.*
• Boysen Reservoir - Wind River: April through July inflow to Boysen is forecast at 500,000 af, which is 83% of the 30-year average of 604,000 af. Approximately 37,400 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 74% of the April average. As of May 1, Boysen Reservoir was 83% full.
• Bull Lake Reservoir: April through July snowmelt runoff into Bull Lake Reservoir from Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 140,000 af, which is 99% of the 30-year average of 142,000 af. Approximately 2,600 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 63% of the April average. As of May 1, Bull Lake Reservoir was 58% full.
The percentage is based on total reservoir volume below that level.
The Big Horn River Basin is bounded by the Absaroka Range on the west, the Pryor Mountains of Montana on the north, the Bighorn Mountains on the east, and the Wind River and Granite Mountains to the south. It is drained to the north by tributaries of the Bighorn River, which enters the basin from the southwest, and passes through a gap between the Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains as the Wind River before its name changes to the Bighorn River at Wedding of the Waters, south of Thermopolis.
Reclamation’s storage reservoirs in the basin have a combined storage capacity of 2.6 million af, and most of that capacity is attributed to Bull Lake, Boysen and Buffalo Bill reservoirs in Wyoming and Bighorn Lake in Montana. Hydropower is produced at the Boysen Powerplant and four powerplants supplied by Buffalo Bill Reservoir in Wyoming and at Yellowtail Powerplant in Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.