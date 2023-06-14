A year after a resident received permission from Park County Planning and Zoning to use his home as a short-term rental, that decision has been reversed by the Park County commissioners.
In a 3-2 vote on June 6, they denied Randy Loberg’s appeal of Assistant Planning and Zoning Director Kim Dillivan’s April 5, 2023, “Notice of Violation” letter, which said Loberg was violating the county’s development standards and regulations by operating his primary residence as an Airbnb.
During the public hearing prior to the vote, the commissioners heard concerns from citizens that denying Loberg’s appeal could lead to the denial of dozens of short-term rentals across the county.
“Obviously, this could potentially be bigger than just Mr. Loberg,” real estate agent Janet Kempner said. “… This is really important that this is done right, because it’s just the tip of the iceberg. If Mr. Loberg’s appeal is not granted and he’s not granted the ability to operate his short-term vacation rental, that affects many, many homes.”
Despite this concern, commissioner Dossie Overfield said she did not feel the board’s decision would have a longterm impact on rentals.
Loberg operates the Airbnb on his property in the Shoshone River Estates Subdivision off Lane 20. Planning and zoning staff initially approved this use in early 2022, Park County Planner Joy Hill said.
Hill said Loberg received the Notice of Violation letter because she discovered, following the initial approval of Loberg’s request, that Shoshone River Estates is part of a planned unit development first approved by the county commissioners in 1995. The PUD agreement specifies that the property must be used primarily for single-family residential purposes, she said.
“In this case, the PUD very strictly limits the use of the property to a single-family dwelling,” Hill said. “It doesn’t allow any other residential uses on the property. As far as businesses, it does not prevent business use so long as it is not a nuisance, but the primary use must be a single-family dwelling.”
Hill said she believed operating short-term vacation rentals should be considered a business use, not a single-family dwelling.
The letter was based on her interpretation of the county’s current development regulations, which are admittedly sparse when it comes to short-term rentals, she said.
“We don’t have a short-term rental section (of the county regulations), right?” Hill said. “So you have to piece together all of the different definitions to come to this conclusion, and that’s difficult.”
Her interpretation of the regulations concerned several in the audience, including real estate agent Kacie Schwarz.
“If we’re going to start implementing definitions that affect the use, that is going to have wide-reaching ramifications for everyone,” Schwarz said. “The freedoms that will be restricted for the property owners in Park County will be catastrophic.”
Loberg’s appeal divided the board. with commissioners Lee Livingston and Scott Steward voting no and Lloyd Thiel and Scott Mangold voting yes.
Chair Overfield, who is Loberg’s next door neighbor and originally intended to recuse herself from the vote, served as a tie-breaker, and voted against the appeal.
Overfield said she thought the violation of the PUD conditions was the primary issue.
“Does it have ramifications on the future and what happens with short-term rentals?” she asked. “I don’t think so, because this PUD is unique.”
Thiel disagreed, saying Hill’s interpretation of the development standards was patched together.
“Staff has already admitted that the definition of short-term rentals was taken out of context -- bits and pieces of our current regulations that don’t currently address that,” he said. “… At this point in time, I would like to move to grant his appeal.”
Mangold said he approved of Loberg’s short-term rental, since the county had previously given him permission to proceed with that use.
“I think it goes back to the letter he (Loberg) got in 2022 that said it (short-term rental) was OK,” Mangold said. “This whole thing could have been avoided if planning and zoning had looked this up and saw the PUD said, ‘No, you can’t do that.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.