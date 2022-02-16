CHEYENNE (WNE) — A bill that would require agencies to accommodate people unwilling or unable to provide vaccination status, even in health care settings and schools, moved forward Tuesday morning.
The House of Representatives voted 45-15 on introduction of House Bill 32, “vaccine requirements-limitations,” drafted by Rep. Susan Wilson (R-Cheyenne).
The proposal would require certain agencies to offer accommodations to people “unable or unwilling” to prove immunization status. HB 32 would mandate that health care facilities provide “reasonable accommodation” to anyone seeking to visit a patient or resident of the facility, even if the visitor is unwilling or unable to provide vaccination status.
It would require similar accommodations from governmental agencies to anyone seeking access to a publicly funded service who was unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization.
“The bill looks at vaccine passports, visitation in health care facilities, employment and also K-12 vaccination requirements,” Wilson said. “Despite that broad of a topic, it is very narrowly crafted.”
Wilson said it balances the rights of business owners with the interests of employees and clients.
