Plans for a set of 11 temporary cabins that will open at Buffalo Bill State Park this summer are starting to become clearer. On March 14, staff from Wyoming State Parks and Buffalo Bill held a public meeting to answer questions about the primitive structures.
The meeting was a night-and-day difference from the contentious public meetings held last summer regarding the planned construction of temporary campsites off Bartlett Lane on the South Fork. Dozens of people showed up to oppose that project, many outraged the work was already initiated without soliciting public comment. The public response led the State Park to cancel the project for the foreseeable future.
“We don’t have any plans to move forward with any development there as we had previously,” said Brooks Jordan, district manager for the Big Horn District of Wyoming State Parks.
The new cabins, which will only be located on the North Fork and are informally known as “camp shacks,” were met much more favorably at the March 14 meeting with nearly everyone in attendance expressing verbal support by the time the meeting was over.
The cabins are being introduced as a way to manage increasing visitation to the park.
Dan Marty, Buffalo Bill superintendent, said when reaching out to 18 different local hotels, motels and RV businesses to get their input on the cabins, he received a resounding level of support.
But one demographic Marty did not mention reaching out to was vacation rental owners, of which there are now hundreds in Park County. Greg and Jo Hunter run a vacation rental business at their property on the South Fork, which includes four small cabins. Jo Hunter said at the meeting their cabins only hold about two people and are quite similar to the primitive cabins planned for Buffalo Bill.
“It’s direct competition to us,” Hunter said at the meeting. “We’re in direct competition with you (Buffalo Bill).”
Jordan said he’d be happy to refer people to the Hunters if they’re looking for a more traditional vacation rental experience, and finds the state park’s North Fork location “quite a bit different” than the South Fork when it comes to traffic and scenery.
“We don’t want to compete specifically with you,” he said. “If we find there’s a component competing we do have the flexibility to make adjustments, whether it’s price-point or location.”
The park’s cabins will primarily be advertised on Reserveamerica.com. Jordan said the park will charge no more than $60 per night. Including day-use and other miscellaneous park fees that brings the total to nearly $100. Of the 198 Airbnbs currently available for booking today in Cody, only 41 charge less than $100 per night.
“We don’t want to undercut private industry,” Jordan said.
There are very few local vacation rental properties that offer lodging as primitive as the Buffalo Bill cabins.
“You can’t charge that much for a primitive cabin,” said Ruffin Prevost, a Park County Travel Council member who said he has studied the local vacation rental market extensively. “Typically, for-profit operators don’t spend time developing property to have something that’s only primitive.”
But Prevost also said there could be a niche filled by the shacks, providing lodging for those who want more than a campsite, but less than a motel or traditional Airbnb.
The camp shacks are bare-bones, lacking electricity, water and bathrooms, but feature insulation, bunk beds (without sheets), a table, chairs and night stand. Cooking will not be allowed in the cabins. The cabins have brown metal siding and large windows. Some people at the meeting criticized the appearance of the units.
“Part of the aesthetics came down to cost,” Jordan explained.
Jordan said the cabins will most likely be open during the peak summer months. Although Jordan said due to the rising gas prices he does not expect park visitation to increase as rapidly this summer as in recent years, Marty said many RV park owners he has spoken to are already completely booked through July.
Each cabin will accommodate 2-4 people and come with a keycode lock for the front door. There will be four staged at the Stagecoach Campground, four at Sheep Mountain day-use area, and three at Shreve Lodge. Their sites will include bear-proof receptacles, communal portable outhouses and fire rings.
Jordan said the cabins will be monitored for compliance throughout the year and additional rangers will be hired for the summer months in order to handle the increased visitation. Visitors will be only allowed to pitch one tent outside each cabin.
