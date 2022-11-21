Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill has provided an answer to Park County residents’ requests regarding the hand counting of ballots from prior elections.
In short, the practice would be illegal and in violation of state statute, Hill wrote in a Nov. 10 opinion sent to Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric.
“The Wyoming Election Code specifically provides how ballots are to be counted, and there is no statutory authority to allow a recount or audit of ballots in the certified 2020 election,” Hill wrote. “... Any sort of counting (hand counting or otherwise) of the 2020 election year ballots at this point in time would be outside the provisions for how ballots are counted and certified.”
Hill further said in her opinion that “ballots and similar documents may not be provided to outside persons or groups” that wish to hand count the ballots.
“Nothing in the Election Code or the Secretary’s rules indicates that auditing can be performed by someone other than the (county) clerk or the canvassing board,” she wrote.
Hill’s opinion is related to concerns expressed earlier this year by numerous Park County residents.
On April 5, more than 50 people packed the county commissioners’ meeting room to express their desire for hand counting of ballots during the August 2022 primary election. The request stemmed from a proposal initiated by the Park County Republican Men’s Club to test the accuracy of voting machines by hand counting every single ballot cast in the county.
The group was denied the chance to count those ballots during the commissioners’ May 17 meeting, with Skoric saying it would be illegal for anyone to hand count ballots for the 2022 primary and general elections because it would violate state statute and the state Constitution. However, at the time, he also said it might be possible for the group to count 2020 ballots, which were scheduled to be destroyed in August.
The county commissioners asked for an opinion from Hill to confirm whether the 2020 ballots could be hand counted by volunteers, and determine whether those volunteers would have to be trained as official poll workers.
While Hill denied the ability to hand count past ballots, she did note there are already numerous measures in place to ensure accuracy of election results, from the sealing of election machines after the polls close to the post-election audits of results conducted by each Wyoming county’s canvassing board.
Hans Odde, first deputy clerk for Park County, has also spoken of the intricate measures taken to ensure election accuracy and recently told the Cody Enterprise he had “100% confidence” in the 2022 general election results.
The county will provide copies of Hill’s opinion to members of the Park County Republican Men’s Club and others who advocated for the hand counting of ballots, commissioner Dossie Overfield said.
