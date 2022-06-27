Dan Schein, a candidate running for Cody City Council Ward 1, was born in Reading, Pa., and it was by accident that he and his wife moved to Cody.
In 2019, the Scheins were looking for a place to retire, and Cody was on their list. After visiting Cody several times throughout the year, the Scheins decided to move.
“The town was just very welcoming. We liked the environment,” Schein said. “It felt like home, so we made it home.”
Now, Schein has decided to run for City Council because wherever he’s lived, he’s tried to give back to the local community through civic service.
On the first day of registration, Schein was at City Hall filling out an application to run for City Council.
This is Shein’s first time running for public office, but he said his qualifications lie in his 16 years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, his current position as chairperson of a local food pantry, his time volunteering in the community and his current work as an assessor.
“My qualifications are based on my experiences,” Schein said. “And I think it’s important ... to play an active role in your government.”
If elected as a city councilman, Schein said his goals will include addressing the safety concerns of crossing Big Horn Avenue, bringing fiscal responsibility to the council and reducing the property tax.
Schein also said the City Council needs to implement an infrastructure that supports the workforce in Cody, especially those who work in tourism.
“Tourists make up a large percentage of revenue for our city,” Schein said. “So we want to continue to have tourists come here ... In order to do that, we need an infrastructure that supports the workforce.”
Schein said the problem is limited affordable housing.
“We need to, as a city, consider how we can provide the workforce, who we count on for tax revenues, housing,” Schein said.
The property tax, if there is no reduction, may have a negative impact on Cody, he added.
Schein said with the cost of living increasing and the quantity of rental properties decreasing, “we’ll either see more people reaching out for assistance” or “people leaving the area because they can’t afford to stay [in Cody].”
If elected, Schein said he’ll do his best to represent voters and their needs.
For more information on Schein, visit www.danscheinforcitycouncil.com/.
