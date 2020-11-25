In a probable cause hearing on Monday afternoon, Judge Bruce Waters of the Park County Circuit Court moved to advance a case against Robert A. Underwood, 76, of Jones, Okla., to district court.
Underwood, who is serving a sentence in Campbell County, faces a felony charge for accessory to illegal harvesting of game against him and two misdemeanors related to that charge.
The felony carries a maximum two-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of $10,000.
The misdemeanors each carry up to a $1,000 fine and a six-month prison sentence.
This is not the first time Underwood has faced charges of illegal animal harvesting or charges relating to that crime.
In the hearing, Wyoming Game & Fish Department Wildlife Investigator Dustin Kirsch said Underwood has pleaded guilty or no contest to seven counts related to poaching since May alone.
The charges are related to an October 2012 incident involving a bighorn sheep hunt in Park County.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the district court had not set a time or date for the next hearing.
