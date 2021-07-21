image

Worland citizens welcome 1st Lt. Alva Ray Krogman’s procession at the north end of Worland on July 20. Krogman, an Air Force pilot, died in the Vietnam War and his remains were recently discovered in his crashed plane. Tuesday they were returned to his hometown after being flown to Billings. (Photo by Alex Kuhn, Northern Wyoming News)

