Be advised that County Road & Bridge crews are having difficulty keeping the County roads open in many parts of the County. With the wind, roads are drifting in faster than the crews can keep them plowed. County crews are going to be out working to get everyone home from work and school. Later tonight many roads are likely to become unpassable. As such, we are advising no unnecessary travel after 6:00 PM this evening. Snowplows will be responding to support emergency services this evening. Otherwise, crews will be back at it again early in the morning.

