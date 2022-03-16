The Cody Shooting Complex may have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to some changes it recently made to its facility.
These changes include the installation of a fence that was determined by a professional surveyor to have blocked off Bureau of Reclamation land as far as 202 feet past the Shooting Complex boundary line. The project was part of a 228-acre Cody Shooting Complex expansion granted last April that added a new rifle range in direct line with a ridge road.
“I don’t know what went wrong, but in my opinion it’s the responsibility of the Shooting Complex to move the fence,” Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said at a meeting on the issue March 1.
Otis Smith, president of the shooting complex, said he fenced off the south and west boundaries of the facility where he did to protect the public from an area where shooting is occurring. The area wasn’t closed to the public until the new rifle range was installed, which created a greater safety risk in that area.
Thiel said he visited the site three different times and conferred with Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric and his fellow commissioners on the matter. Meetings also took place between the board and members of the bike community.
Although it was verbally communicated to Smith and stated multiple times in the final environmental assessment that a public easement would be granted for the two-track road traveling along a western ridge line overlooking and inside the property, the final contract deeding the property from the federal government to Park County made no mention of this. Further, Smith said he never received a copy of the EA.
“I believe the biggest issue here from the beginning was communication or there lack of,” Thiel said. “I’m not going to sit here and point fingers. I’m looking forward to how we can fix the problem moving forward.”
Thiel said a new contract should be written to reflect the easement and proper fence placement.
After Smith had the fence put up, concerns were brought to the commissioners that Smith had blocked off public lands. The official land survey verified that the Shooting Complex fence exceeded the property line by 202 feet on the southeast corner and nearly 100 feet on the southwest corner.
“That’s considerably more than a little bit,” Thiel said.
Smith said he put the fence where he did to protect the public from getting struck by an errant bullet, as pistols are shot as close as 800 yards away, toward the ridge line two-track road. Thiel said he doesn’t find validity with this argument because a barbed wire fence would be unlikely to stop a bullet from hitting someone traveling on the outside of the fence.
Smith said he had never seen anyone traveling on the ridge road during his decades with the Shooting Complex, but Chris Guyer, owner of Joyvagen Cycles bike shop in Cody, said he and others have routinely used the road for a variety of activities including biking, hiking and accessing rock climbing.
“We know there’s bike riders who have been using those trails for years,” Commission Chair Dossie Overfield said. She added that staff at the local Cody BLM field office that manages the BuRec land have also expressed concern about the fencing.
Possible solutions
Smith said removing and replacing the fence would cost around $50,000. At the commissioners’ meeting on March 1, discussion took place regarding the possibility of adding two, roughly 4-foot high gates to allow visitors to travel the road if they wish.
Josiah Bullock, a rifle/pistol director for the Shooting Complex who is certified by the National Rifle Association as a chief range safety officer, said there is no scenario where the public should be traveling on the ridge road, now in direct line with the newly created rifle range. He said if it is kept open, the rifle range will have to be extremely limited in its use, or use an overhead baffle system to prevent handgun rounds from reaching the ridge.
“That would require additional investment on our behalf in order to contain those projectiles so they cannot travel up on the ridge,” he said.
At the March 1 meeting, commissioners were unanimous in saying the ridge road should stay open.
During the meeting, Smith brought up multiple times the 600 members of his club that he is charged with providing shooting services for. He said if the ridge road is kept open and someone gets shot on it, he does not want his organization to have any legal responsibility.
“We’re doing this strictly under duress,” he said.
Smith also complained about the effect keeping the ridge road open would have on the range’s ability to hold outside events. This led to a discussion about possible safety risks in pre-expansion areas of the range that also face towards the ridge road, but from a greater distance away.
“The only reason it’s an issue (being spoken about) now is because the access was cut off,” Thiel said.
Bullock said the current operations at the range “do not constitute a significant safety threat.”
In order to uphold safety for the public, Thiel said the Complex will have to limit long-range activities on the southern portion of the property.
The Complex leases its land from Park County at a token rate of $1 per year.
“I’m not going to be a landholder that’s going to have a lease with someone who’s going to operate something that could be dangerous to the public,” said Commissioner Lee Livingston, adding later he would not find posting “enter at your own risk” signs to be an effective safety mitigation.
Commissioner Joe Tilden brought up the idea of building a new two-track road below the ridge line, but building a flat road on this steep slope would likely be expensive and technically difficult. The BLM would also have to grant permission for a project like this to occur.
Livingston suggested that potential closures could be made on the road with the permission of the BLM for special events, but this could not apply for daily uses.
No matter what final solution is determined, Livingston said he wants a written approval from Bullock or another NRA official that travel along the entire ridge road is safe.
The commissioners plan to meet with BLM staff in the near future about the gates, temporary closures, and whether the fence can stay where it’s currently at on the southern edge.
“With the county’s help we could do anything,” Smith said with a laugh.
