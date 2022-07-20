Three members of the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Cody’s longtime bird rescuer were crucial in saving a family of ducklings under a cattleguard in Wapiti.
It all started when Susan Ahalt received a call Wednesday night from a woman in Wapiti whose friend, when driving on the property, had heard cheeping from under a cattle guard.
The property owner called Ahalt of Ironside Bird Rescue, and the “Bird Lady” responded, but couldn’t reach the ducklings.
Although Ahalt went out the next morning, she still couldn’t catch them in her net, so WYDOT was called, as the cattle guard is on a state easement.
Jim Berry of WYDOT said his crew, including Shaun Emmett and Joe Klein, was at the shop getting ready for another job when they got the call.
“It worked out really well, we were already in the shop ready to go,” Berry said.
The crew reached the scene, bringing along a front-end loader to lift a section of cattle guard once they had cut it off with a torch.
Then, Berry and Klein went down into the hole to grab the eight ducklings. It took 15 minutes, Berry said, because they first had to find the correct tactic to grab scared ducklings only a couple of days old without hurting them.
“We’d try to get a hold of them and they slipped through our hands,” he said. “With those fuzzy feathers, it makes them look twice as big as they are.”
But one-by-one, the ducklings were handed up to Ahalt.
“These guys all cared,” she said of the WYDOT workers. “Three big, burly guys and they picked up these teeny little ducks.”
Now those teeny ducks – the mother duck had left – are being cared for by Ahalt in what she calls her “duck room.”
“They have food and little waterers,” she said. “When they get old enough, in a few weeks, they will be released.”
Mother ducks, Ahalt said, provide ducklings with the oil needed to keep them floating like corks by having them stand under her while out of the water, with oil from her feathers rubbing off on the ducklings. Without that, they’ll need time to adjust to be prepared for the outside world again.
Ahalt said she’ll take them to a pond on a friend’s property when they’ve demonstrated their capacity to swim well.
For her, it’s yet another of many rescues of birds and small mammals.
For the WYDOT crew, it was a bit different than the normal road maintenance, although Berry said they do respond frequently to calls outside the normal routine.
Eight ducklings are now readying themselves for a life on their own, thanks in part to the crew responding to this call and assisting Ahalt in the rescue.
“She was happy, the birds were happy, life was good,” Berry said.
They even replaced the cattle guard section.
And while WYDOT is happy to help when their expertise is needed, Berry said Ahalt is still the first call when a bird or small mammal needs help.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ironsidebirdrescueinc.
