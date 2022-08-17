Park County’s longtime sheriff was the voters’ top pick for county commissioner.
Scott Steward, along with incumbents Dossie Overfield and Lloyd Thiel, secured the three available Park County commissioner seats Tuesday night in the Republican primary election. No Democrats entered the race, but there is still a chance for independents to file ahead of the general election in November.
Steward finished first with 6,501 votes, ahead of Overfield with 4,828 and Thiel with 4,663. Matt Scott, of Cody, was the next highest with 4,146 while Angie Johnson, of Meeteetse, was close behind with 3,848.
Tyson Williams finished with 1,738 votes, Ken Montgomery with 1,141 and Keith Dahlem 763.
“They know me, know who I’ve been, what I’m going to be,” Steward said. “I’m going to continue to do my best for Park County, strive to help everybody out.
“Obviously I’m blown away by it, but my thing is to continue to represent Park County. I’m excited.”
Steward has been the Park County sheriff since 2005 when he was initially appointed to the position after being named undersheriff in 2003. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran has served in various positions in the department for 31 years.
Overfield and Thiel have both served one four-year term as Park County commissioners, first elected in 2018.
In that election, incumbent Joe Tilden, who did not run for reelection, took the most votes, followed by Overfield and Thiel, respectively.
That race for three seats featured 10 candidates, two more than this time around.
This time, other than the incumbents, all the candidates were new to the commissioner race.
Both incumbents are happy to have earned another four years to pursue their goals.
“I’m excited to continue doing the work and I appreciate the support, am humbled by the support,” Overfield said.
Overfield said she’s especially pleased to be able to continue work on the land use plan, which will include rewriting policies to make them simpler so all landowners know the rules.
She is a former administrator of the Northwest Rural Water District and was a Cody school board member. She is currently the chair of the Park County commissioners and is a liaison to a number of boards.
Wyoming native Lloyd Thiel is a rancher, owns an excavation contracting company and is on a number of boards as a commissioners’ liaison. He also serves as the local government representative on the Park County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative.
Thiel said he wasn’t able to keep up with the vote counts because he’s helping to lead and show around a delegation of legislative staff from Washington, D.C., as part of a Wyoming County Commissioners Association event.
He had forgotten it was election day until he started getting texts from his wife late Tuesday night with results.
“To me it’s absolutely a report card for the last four years,” Thiel said. “I knew I would be able to accept whatever (the outcome) was, but after sitting next to a Hot Springs County commissioner who didn’t get back in, I saw it was a kick in the gut. So it definitely feels good.
“I hope I have done what I said I was going to do and it’s what the people still want.”
Matt Scott, a Cody native and 2005 Cody High School graduate, is the owner of Great Scott Construction, a company he started after working in the building industry following time in the finance field. He led Thiel with all of the Cody precincts reporting, but Thiel pulled away after the Powell precincts came in.
“It was a huge learning experience, a great chance to meet a lot of people,” Scott said. “It’s a beautiful thing to be able to do this, I’m happy for the three that did win. Obviously I would have hoped for a bit different turnout.”
He said he’ll stay involved and look out for any places where he may be able to help out. And he’ll also look at the possibility of running again in two years.
“It was kind of a fun ride,” Scott said. “I was glad to see that it was a close race, some good competition out there, some good debate.”
