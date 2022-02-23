Forward Cody CEO James Klessens said it’s time for the organization to tell its own story.
Now, he has a new staff member to do just that.
The economic development organization board of directors recently hired Missy Bates, of Ohio, to provide communications and outreach for the organization. She started last week.
Klessens said she will provide more outreach about all that Forward Cody is doing. He said that communication is something he’s not good at, which leaves people to fill in the gaps in the organization’s story. That has led to some in Cody forming a negative impression by looking at Forward Cody projects such as Cody Labs, which closed after parent company Lannett was involved in a lawsuit as part of the opioid epidemic.
Klessens said the organization has helped hundreds of local businesses over the years, but those stories haven’t been publicized.
Bates, who won’t move to Cody with her husband and two children until after the end of the school year, recently took a trip to town to dive into the community she plans to soon be working with and living in.
From the talks she’s had with Klessens, members of Forward Cody and people in the community, Bates said she already knows what is needed.
“You could say we’re ready to tell our side of the story,” she said. “Because we’ve been talked about a lot because we’re not able to talk about ourselves.”
Bates said one of her goals is going to be gathering stories from some of the businesses Forward Cody has assisted over the years to tell about their successes.
Bates understands what it’s like to run a small enterprise, having built up a high-end dessert catering business in Ohio.
Then the pandemic hit and Bates decided to switch careers, realizing she really liked the marketing aspect of owning her own business and determining how to help other businesses improve their brand.
Then, last summer, her family took an RV trip with friends to Cody, and they were hooked.
Although they came for the mountains, Bates said they decided they wanted to move to Cody because of the people.
“When we’re walking through Cody, we were just thinking how kind and welcoming people were,” she said. “And we didn’t get that back at home. So it’s kind of one of those things where you feel like a fish out of water, where you are, until you find your lake, and we found our lake here.”
