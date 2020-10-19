From 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday, the Upper and Lower Terraces in Mammoth Hot Springs at Yellowstone National Park will close temporarily while crews replace a culvert from a major water line break that occurred on August 14.
Visitors at Mammoth Hot Springs will have access to the Lower Terraces but will not be able to travel south to Norris. Those traveling north from Norris will be able to access the Upper Terraces but will not be able to travel further north into Mammoth Hot Springs.
If work is completed early, this segment of road will reopen before noon.
For up-to-date road information, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.